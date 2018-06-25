$1 million lottery ticket sold in Waco

Local

WACO, TX - Someone in Waco is about to be a millionaire!

The Texas Lottery says that a $1 million winning ticket from Saturday night's Powerball was sold in Waco.

The winning numbers are 16 - 29 - 43 - 45 - 56 PB: 25 PP: 2

The winning ticket was sold at the H-E-B on South Valley Mills Drive.

 

 

You can find out more about claiming your prize by clicking HERE.

 

