Balcones Distilling partners with Caritas

By: Christina Bauert

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 10:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:03 PM CST

WACO, TX - Waco's whiskey maker Balcones Distilling is partnering with Caritas of Waco this holiday season to help those in need. 

Customers who bring in paper goods, such as paper towels, toilet paper, facial tissues and feminine products receive discount at the bar till the end of this month. 

The whiskey maker says it is important for them to reach out to those less fortunate in the community. 

They encourage people to participate in "Paper for Pours."

Caritas is a non profit organization serving the disadvantaged in Waco area. 

