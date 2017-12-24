Crash into tree claims one life

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, TX - Waco police report a man has died following a crash into a tree Saturday at 11:15 am.

They say a silver 2011 Ford Explorer crashed into a tree in the 9300 block of Chapel.

The driver has been identified as Robert G. Ohpirne.

He was transported to HiIllcrest where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses said Ohprine may have had some type of physical problem before the accident.

Accident reconstruction, Victim Services, Crime Scene and JP Richardson were called to the scene.