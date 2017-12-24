Dish Network Audio Problem being fixed

By: Renee Summerour

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 05:37 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:37 PM CST

WACO, Texas - If you've been having audio issues with Dish Network, you are not alone.

We have contacted Dish and they are working on the issue.

Thank you

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Santa Tracker
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Santa Tracker

  • The Lone Star Countdown to 2018
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    The Lone Star Countdown to 2018

  • FOX44 Pro Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    FOX44 Pro Football Challenge

  • Your Home Network
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Home Network

  • My Wellness Network
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    My Wellness Network

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected