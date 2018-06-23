Family mourning loss of woman and child hit and killed by car

KILLEEN, TX - Family members are holding on to the memories of 32-year-old Ashley Leonetti and her two year-old daughter Allisia.

"She was a loving, kind, and caring person that should still be here with the baby. They're going to be very well missed," Phillip Leonetti, Ashley's father, said.

Ashley and Allisia's lives were cut short Thursday morning. After running out of gas around midnight, the two were walking on Veterans Memorial Boulevard when a black car traveling eastbound struck and killed them.

"I guess the guy driving down the road said that it was really dark, and they didn't have light colors on. He never saw them when he hit them," Phillip Leonetti said.

When police arrived on scene, they found the two lying in the roadway.

"It's killing us pretty good. She was the rock of the family," Phillip Leonetti said.

Family members are now remembering Ashley's giving spirit.

"She was always there if you need her. 'Where are you going? Oh I'm going to help so and so, they need help, they need a ride'," Phillip Leonetti said.

"She might have only had a dollar on her but it was your dollar. You could have had it," Angela Leonetti, Ashley's sister said.

Even in her short time on earth, Allisia, known to many as "alley cat", touched the lives of many.

"She was just like her, she was excited, she was vibrant all the time," Angela Leonetti said.

"She had a smile that... she didn't have to say anything, she'd just look at you and smile," Phillip Leonetti, said.

Now, family members want lights and sidewalks installed on the street.

"There is a lot of people that walk on the road. That's a very dark area. There's not enough lighting, and there needs to be sidewalks," Angela said.

Killeen police are still investigating the crash.

A family friend is helping raise money for funeral arrangements. She has a web page set up for donations.