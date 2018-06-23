Fire, explosion injures two contractors remodeling Waco home

WACO, Texas - Two men are fighting for their lives at a Dallas burn center, after an explosion at a Waco home.

That explosion caused a fire where contractors were severely injured while remodeling a house.

Neighbors say it happened on a street where they've seen a lot of construction and remodeling going on. They thought it was only a matter of time before an accident happened.

"We built the house here in the park because we grew up in this park," Homeowner Charles Mathews said. It took two years for the Mathews to build their dream home on Baker Lane.

"Anyone who comes down baker can enjoy our yard just as much as we do." Charles Mathews and his wife built the home on their own fifteen years ago and say it wasn't easy. Now hurting for the two contractors injured down the road.

Fire marshals say they were remodeling a home at the 600 block of Baker Lane. While using lacquer to buff the floors, a fire sparked followed by an explosion.

"I've had a compressor blow up in my face, I've been burned and I know what they are going through and I feel for them," Mathews said.

He says contractors have been remodeling the home for a few months. It's a street where he's seen homes get flipped for sale in the last few years.

"Now there are probably a hundred contractors coming up and down the street every day," Mathews said.

He hopes the injured workers undergo a speedy recovery.

"You're going to have bad accidents," Mathews said. "It's going to happen no matter what you do."

FOX 44 reached out to area contracting companies to see where the two men worked. So far, we haven't received a response for a statement.