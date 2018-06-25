Local

Fire in Bellmead leaves seven families homeless

BELLMEAD, TX - Bellmead firefighters say seven families are now homeless after a fire engulfed a two-story building at Bordeaux XI Apartment Complex shortly Saturday night. 

Several other agencies responded as well, such as Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Elm Mott.

The cause of fire is still under investigation. 

The building had eight units but one was vacant. 

No one was injured and the Red Cross is now helping the families. 

