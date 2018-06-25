Fire in Bellmead leaves seven families homeless
BELLMEAD, TX - Bellmead firefighters say seven families are now homeless after a fire engulfed a two-story building at Bordeaux XI Apartment Complex shortly Saturday night.
Several other agencies responded as well, such as Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Elm Mott.
The cause of fire is still under investigation.
The building had eight units but one was vacant.
No one was injured and the Red Cross is now helping the families.
More Stories
-
Firefighters from several agencies in McLennan County battled a brush…
-
Temple police officers responded to the 1500 block of East…
-
Someone in Waco is about to be a millionaire!