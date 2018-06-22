Former Central Texas jail captain sentenced

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Katrina Carie Douglas.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas - 43-year-old Katrina Carie Douglas of Temple is a former Milam County Jail Captain.

She was sentenced on Thursday after a hearing on a second-degree felony, Theft $2,500 - $150,000 – Public Servant, in the 20th Judicial District Court by Judge John W. Youngblood.

Douglas had pled guilty to the court on April 4. She was placed on ten years Deferred Adjudication Probation with standard conditions of probation, and was ordered to pay $41,000 in restitution to Milam County as well as $15,000 to Milam County for the audit, and to pay a $5,000 fine.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the Texas Rangers, conducted the investigation and Douglas was prosecuted by Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.

Source: Milam County District Attorney