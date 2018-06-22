Former Killeen resident sentenced to prison for tax crimes, identity theft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A former Killeen, Texas resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Friday for aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return and aggravated identity theft.

This was announced by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman, of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

According to court documents, Shermin Marshall devised a scheme to file false federal income tax returns on behalf of his clients. Marshall falsified specific items on his clients’ tax returns in order to fraudulently increase their tax refunds.

Marshall directed clients’ refunds to be deposited into financial accounts he controlled, and unbeknownst to his clients, Marshall stole a portion of those refunds.

To facilitate the diversion of the stolen funds, Marshall opened financial accounts in his clients’ names without their permission.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel ordered Marshall to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $397,367 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman commended special agents of IRS Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Robert A. Kemins and David Zisserson, who are prosecuting the case and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas (Waco Division) for their substantial assistance.

Additional information about the Tax Division and its enforcement efforts can be found on the division’s website.