Large grass fire threatens Hewitt homes

HEWITT, Texas - Numerous fire crews are battling a large grass fire in the Hewitt area on Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Ritchie Road.

At one point, the fire grew to over 30 acres of land, and residents of nearby houses were forced to evacuate.

Police closed off all surrounding roads.

At least two firemen have been transported to local hospitals for heat-related injuries. A rehab center for those firefighters has also been set up to aid them with cooling vests and water.