Man fatally shot in Temple

TEMPLE, TX - Temple police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Calhoun for a report of a shooting that had occurred around 1:30 pm Sunday.

Officers found a black male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers summoned EMS, and the male was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced the victim deceased and ordered an autopsy.

The victim is 18-year-old Mikhail Jawan Ellis.

Shortly after officers' arrival, they located an individual in connection with this incident.

Charges are pending review by the Bell County DA's Office.