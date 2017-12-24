Midway Panthers board buses to State Championship
WACO, TX - Midway High School students were excited Saturday to board the buses for Arlington to fight for the title Texas Football High School Champion.
The players were cheered on by family, fans and their classmates as they headed for AT&T Stadium.
The game kicked off at 7 pm.
The students say they want to win the title so bad as the school hasn't been to the state championship in six years.
