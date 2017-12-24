One arrested in shooting at Killeen club
KILLEEN, TX - Killeen police report a shooting Saturday morning at 2 at Club Tabu located at 3310 S. Ft. Hood Rd.
Officers say there was a disturbance inside the club and a short time later is when gunshots were heard in the parking lot.
One person was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.
This investigation is on-going.
