One arrested in shooting at Killeen club

KILLEEN, TX - Killeen police report a shooting Saturday morning at 2 at Club Tabu located at 3310 S. Ft. Hood Rd.

Officers say there was a disturbance inside the club and a short time later is when gunshots were heard in the parking lot.

One person was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

This investigation is on-going.