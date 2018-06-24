Local

One person is dead after crash in Hewitt

HEWITT, TX - Hewitt police say one person is dead following a wreck Saturday morning. 

It happened around 8:20 am just off the Sun Valley Blvd. exit on southbound Interstate 35. 

Police say a car traveling southbound off of I-35 may have run a red light.

The car collided with a semi-truck traveling west from the Pilot gas station on Sun Valley.

Hewitt police say the car went underneath the semi-truck. 

The deceased person's identity hasn't been released yet. 

