One person is dead after crash in Hewitt
HEWITT, TX - Hewitt police say one person is dead following a wreck Saturday morning.
It happened around 8:20 am just off the Sun Valley Blvd. exit on southbound Interstate 35.
Police say a car traveling southbound off of I-35 may have run a red light.
The car collided with a semi-truck traveling west from the Pilot gas station on Sun Valley.
Hewitt police say the car went underneath the semi-truck.
The deceased person's identity hasn't been released yet.
