One shot, one behind bars after argument

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mexia neighborhood just down the road from St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mexia neighborhood just down the road from St. Luke United Methodist Church.

MEXIA, TX - Mexia police say one man is in a hospital and another one behind bars after a shooting on Friday.

It happened in the 300 block of S. Herman Street, just down the road from St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Police were called to the Parkview Regional hospital emergency room to check on a gunshot victim.

They say 62 year old Leon Harper was shot by his neighbor 49 year old Henry Sims after an argument at the barbecue.

Fox 44 spoke with a woman living nearby - Kathy Gambler who says there are a lot of bad people living in that area.

She sympathizes with the victim who had to be flown to Waco's Hillcrest Hospital.

Sims now sits in Limestone County jail and faces charges for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Gambler says, "I am disappointed about the way things work in this area."

Gambler has no plans of moving out of her home

Instead she's hoping the trouble-makers will.

She says, "Police department needs to step up and be patrolling on these streets. I am hoping that the police will move out all those bad criminals."

Police remind everyone to be their eyes and ears and to report any suspicious activity.

Remember you can remain anonymous.



