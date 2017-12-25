Pedestrian hit and killed in Waco

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, TX - Waco police report a driver hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning around 2:30 on Hewitt Dr. close to Walmart.

Officers say 59-year-old Kevin Barry Gerard McAndrew pulled out of Walmart parking lot into Hewitt Drive.

When he realized he left the items on a top of his car, he pulled over to the shoulder and got out.

He then got hit and died on scene.

Although Waco police worked the case, Fox 44 spoke with Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin who says, "Our condolences go out to the family of this person and we hope they do find a way to get through this tragedy."

The chief says many drivers forget about safety during holidays.

"This time of year people are so focused on what they need to get done, as we get closer to Christmas it gets even worse, everyone is in a mad rush."

He is reminding everyone to be courteous when hitting the road.

"Practice being patient, being friendly, understand that there are other people in this world that are trying to get things done."

Be patient with some drivers slowing you down.

"They may not know exactly where they are going so they are driving slower, they are looking for street."

And if planning on drinking alcohol, plan ahead.

"Make sure you have a designated driver, somebody who is sober or call Uber or Lift or taxi."

The law enforcement is increasing their traffic patrols during this holiday season so drivers need to be on the lookout and obey traffic laws.