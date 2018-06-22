Salado PD investigating Sonic Drive-In robbery
SALADO, Texas - The Salado Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect in the robbery of a Sonic Drive-In.
On early Friday morning, a suspect driving the vehicle pictured below robbed the employees of Sonic.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on the suspect or this vehicle, you can contact the Salado Police Department at 254 947-5681.
Source: Salado Police Department
