Salado PD investigating Sonic Drive-In robbery

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 04:18 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 04:18 PM CDT

SALADO, Texas - The Salado Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect in the robbery of a Sonic Drive-In.

On early Friday morning, a suspect driving the vehicle pictured below robbed the employees of Sonic.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on the suspect or this vehicle, you can contact the Salado Police Department at 254 947-5681.

Source: Salado Police Department

