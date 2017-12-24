Serious crash temporarily shut down southbound I35

Lanes reopened by 10:45am

By: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 10:42 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:25 PM CST

Waco - A serious crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 Sunday morning.

Waco police say the crash happened at the 333A exit to S, Valley Mills Drive jaround 7am Christmas Eve.

Officers say only one vehicle was involved in the crash, a 2007 Nissan SUV.  

When they got there, they found 19-year old Juan Rivera lying on the shoulder of the interstate, and say he had been ejected from the SUV.

An ambulance rushed Rivera to a hospital in extremely critical condition due to head injuries.

The southbound lanes reopened around 10:40am,

We will bring you more information once it becomes available.

