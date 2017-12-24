Serious crash temporarily shut down southbound I35
Lanes reopened by 10:45am
Waco - A serious crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 Sunday morning.
Waco police say the crash happened at the 333A exit to S, Valley Mills Drive jaround 7am Christmas Eve.
Officers say only one vehicle was involved in the crash, a 2007 Nissan SUV.
When they got there, they found 19-year old Juan Rivera lying on the shoulder of the interstate, and say he had been ejected from the SUV.
An ambulance rushed Rivera to a hospital in extremely critical condition due to head injuries.
The southbound lanes reopened around 10:40am,
We will bring you more information once it becomes available.
More Stories
-
Waco police report a driver hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday…
-
If you've been having audio issues with Dish Network, you are not alone.
-
Midway High School students were excited Saturday to board the buses…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.