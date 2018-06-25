Shredding in field causes brush fire near Hewitt Park

MCLENNAN CO, TX - Firefighters from several agencies in McLennan County battled a brush fire Sunday afternoon in the area of Ritchie Rd. and Warren Rd, near Hewitt Park.

This is the second grass fire in that area since Friday.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to Lorena firefighters.

Firefighters say someone caused this fire by shredding in a field.

The fire burned about 20 acres of land and threatened ten homes.

Blake Schwellenbach, a homeowner says, "It burned a couple of acres on our grass so we had to move all the animals out."

The county is currently under a burn ban.

To get a bird view of the area McLennan County Sheriff's Deputies helped with their helicopter- all to reassure the homeowners the threat is over.

Schwellenbach says, "They seem like they handle it pretty good, they got here quick, they came here down the road, they kept it under control."

Schwellenbach says, "I think we will be all right cause it burned all the grass around my house and there is nothing left to burn here."

The Heart of Texas Fire Corps also showed up - it is a non profit organization made up entirely of volunteers.

Their job is to help firefighters cool down and get back on their feet.

They always need volunteers and donations. In the last two months they got called out to 15 different fires in Central Texas.

Jeff Wilhelm, the Commander of the organization says, "We provide cooling, medical monitoring, we look for oxygen in their blood, carbon monoxide, we provide electrolytes replacement and nutrition. It is just a chance for them to sit down, calm down and get back to a pre- incident status."