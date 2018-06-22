Two men burned in Waco house fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, Texas - Firefighters and paramedics are investigating a report of a fire and explosion in a Waco neighborhood.

The incident happened at 639 Baker Lane, near Waco's Cameron Park. Two ambulances and one fire truck dispatched at 12:45 p.m. on Friday. The cause of the fire was accidental.

Two men were using machinery to buff some floors. They were using lacquer, which was causing things to spark. One man suffered second and third degree burns on 80 percent of his body, while the other man suffered first and second degree burns below his knee level.

The men were originally transported to the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital, but have since been transported to the Parkland Burn Unit in Dallas.