Two women charged with child endangering

COLLEGE STATION, TX - College Station police have arrested two women and charged them with child abandoning or endangering.

Saturday before midnight police responded to the 1500 block of Valley View for a report of child abandonment.

Officers discovered that 5 children from 5 months to 11 years of age were intentionally left unattended at a residence that was in unsafe and unsanitary conditions for several hours.

Some of the children were released to responsible parties and some children were placed into protective custody by Child Protective Services.

The women that were arrested are Elizabeth Pineda, 25, and Kassandra Gaona, 25.

Abandoning or Endangering a Child is a state jail felony punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to two years and a fine of up to $10,000.