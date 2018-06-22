UPDATE: Man and woman found dead in Temple identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEMPLE, Texas - UPDATE: The man and woman found dead on N 1st Street in Temple have been identified.

The Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has identified the deceased as 83-year-old Anne Booth of Temple and 84-year-old William Booth of Temple.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Temple Police now say the discovery of two people dead in a home is a case of murder/suicide.

Temple Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of N 1st Street in Temple on Thursday afternoon in regards to a welfare concern.

When officer arrived, they found one man and one woman dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows one family member shot and killed the other, then killed himself.

Temple police say this situation does not present any danger to the public.

