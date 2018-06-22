UPDATE: Man found dead at MCC identified as former police chief

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, Texas - The man found dead at McLennan Community College's Highlander Ranch on Friday morning has been identified as former MCC Police Chief Larry Radke.

Radke's roommate Tom Frost discovered his body early Friday morning.

Larry's former spouse Kim and his children gave MCC President Johnette McKown permission to share this news.

Services will be finalized early next week, but it is anticipated they will be on campus at the MCC Conference Center this Thursday.

McKown said in a statement: "Larry was a good friend and colleague to all who knew him. He retired earlier this year. Please keep Larry's children and Kim in your prayers. I know I will miss Larry, and I am sure most of you join me."

A man has been found dead at McLennan Community College's Highlander Ranch, located at the 200 block of Cobbs Lane.

The discovery was made Friday morning.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, an autopsy has been ordered. It is suspected the man was living at the apartments and his death was not a result of foul play.

The name of the man is being withheld until the end of the autopsy.

This case is currently under investigation.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff's Office, McLennan Community College