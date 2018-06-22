UPDATE: Three people dead in three-vehicle crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers are investigating an early morning three-vehicle crash in Grimes County.

The accident resulted in three deaths and six injured passengers, one critically, on State Highway 105 at Grassy Creek Bridge - approximately four miles east of Navasota.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 6:30 a.m., a westbound 2001 Dodge pickup crossed into the eastbound lane, in a no-passing zone, and struck a 2013 Chevrolet van head-on. A 2009 Chevrolet pickup, also traveling east, struck the Chevrolet van in the eastbound lane. The Dodge pickup and Chevrolet van sustained extensive front end damage. The Dodge pickup caught fire after the collision and was extinguished by the Navasota Fire Department. The Chevrolet pickup sustained minor damage to the left front.

The driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Chevrolet van, along with a passenger in the van, were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Underwood. A passenger in the van was air lifted to Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston and is in critical condition.

The remaining five passengers were injured - three were transported by ambulance to St Joseph Hospital in Bryan and two were transported by ambulance to Scott & White Hospital in College Station. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was not injured.

The driver of the 2001 Dodge pickup has been identified as 18-year-old Keaton Anthony Bussell of Montgomery. The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet van has been identified as 55-year-old Richard Michael Thomas of College Station. The passenger in the van has been identified as 36-year-old Jessie Conzalo Gallegos of Bryan.

Traffic was diverted for several hours from State Highway 105 to FM-2988 and onto FM-362 while the traffic crash was being investigated and was reopened shortly before 11.30 a.m.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety