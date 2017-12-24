Waco convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, TX - Waco police say two suspects are on the run after they robbed Alon convenience store Friday at 11:50 pm.

The store is located at S.3rd St. and La Salle.

Police say the suspects wore dark clothing and bandanas and holding a rifle when demanding money from the clerk.

They took off in a silver four door Sedan with the cash and cigarettes.



