Waco convenience store robbed at gunpoint

By: Christina Bauert

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 06:32 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 06:32 PM CST

WACO, TX - Waco police say two suspects are on the run after they robbed Alon convenience store Friday at 11:50 pm. 

The store is located at S.3rd St. and La Salle. 

Police say the suspects wore dark clothing and bandanas and holding a rifle when demanding money from the clerk.

They took off in a silver four door Sedan with the cash and cigarettes. 

 

 


 

