Waco convenience store robbed at gunpoint
WACO, TX - Waco police say two suspects are on the run after they robbed Alon convenience store Friday at 11:50 pm.
The store is located at S.3rd St. and La Salle.
Police say the suspects wore dark clothing and bandanas and holding a rifle when demanding money from the clerk.
They took off in a silver four door Sedan with the cash and cigarettes.
