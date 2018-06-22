Woman attempts to cash stolen check
TEMPLE, Texas - A Temple woman is caught in the act of attempting to cash a stolen check.
On Thursday, Temple Police Department officers responded to a forgery in progress at the Texell Federal Savings, located on 6607 W. Adams Avenue.
Officers were advised 55-year-old Robyn South was inside the business and attempting to cash a $750 check which was stolen out of a mailbox.
South claimed she received the check from a couple who bought a TV from her, but her story was proven to be false.
South was arrested and transported to the Bell County Sheriff's Office. Her bond is set at $2,500.
Source: Temple Police Department
