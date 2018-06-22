Local

Woman drives vehicle into Dollar General building

GROESBECK, Texas - The Groesbeck Police Department received a report of a vehicle hitting the Dollar General building on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle appeared to be a white Buick Enclave and was driven by a woman. She was last seen inspecting the damage to the building and her vehicle before leaving the parking lot and turning right onto East Navasota Street (FM 937).

There should be damage to the grill and license plate bracket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department

