Baylor Football's 2018 Signing Class
Waco, Texas - The Bears have signed a majority of their 2018 class, and are looking for several players to have an immediate impact.
"...these guys are going to do something special. They're going to be part of this remarkable turnaround, just like all the other guys on our team..." Matt Rhule said.
Click the video for the full story.
