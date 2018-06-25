Sports

Dave Campbell Signing at Texas Sports Hall Of Fame

Waco, Texas - Dave Campbell spent his Saturday at the Texas Sports Hall Of Fame Museum, signing this year's addition of his magazine.  Dave also talked about the significance of Jimbo Fisher being on the cover.

"The fact that Texas A&M is on the cover is special to me because I'm doing a book, which will come out next spring, of the best games I've covered in 65 years of football, they're doing the work on it, printing it at Texas A&M," Dave Campbell said.

