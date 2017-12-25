Midway Finishes as State Runner-up

By: Mandy Knight

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 10:20 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 10:20 PM CST

Arlington, Texas - The Cy Fair Bobcats beat the Midway Panthers in the 6A Division II State Championship 51-35.

