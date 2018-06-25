Southern Panther Football Players Inspired to be like L.T.

Waco, Texas - The Southern Panther football team practiced today, going through a regiment of drills, working on the fundamentals of football. Aramious McDaniel is the owner of Southern Pee Wee football, and he enjoys every second of it.

"I love it, I love to see the kid's progress, some of them may not make a football player, but might be doctors, teachers, coaches, I have quite a few kids coaching in the Waco system."

McDaniel coached football legend, LaDainian Tomlinson, who played for the Southern Panthers, and the current players are inspired to be just like L.T.

"I look up to him because he set a whole bunch of records in the NFL," Davontrae Kirkland said. "He came from this organization, that's what makes me look up to him, I want to be like him when I grow up."

"It's really inspiring because knowing that you can come up from a team that an NFL player did, it's wonderful," Donovan Jones said.

Click the videos for more.