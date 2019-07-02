Anna Thrash joined KWKT in August of 2018 as a Reporter and 5:30 PM Producer.

Anna was born and raised in Conway, Arkansas. She attended the University of Arkansas and graduated in May of 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Political Science.

A few months later she moved to Waco to begin her career at Fox44.

In her spare time, she likes to visit her family and explore around Texas.

Anna is so excited to be in Central Texas and looks forward to sharing your stories.

