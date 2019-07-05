Enjoy a traditional family vacation at Cliffview Resort. Our accommodations offer modern comforts with the legacy of vacationing from days-gone-by.

Cliffview Resort has just about everything anyone would need for a relaxing, fun filled family vacation. A wide array of guest accommodations are available, individual cabins of several sizes and one-room units. Guests’ boats are welcome at our private marina which has a concrete boat ramp, covered and uncovered boat slips, electric service, and dockside gasoline sales. With many recreational activities to choose from, Cliffview Resort focuses on creating new and lasting memories for you and your family to cherish for years to come. Choose from one room units that sleep four (4) or cabins that sleep six (6), eight (8), or ten (10). Each room or cabin is non-smoking and offers parking spaces and grassy areas for picnicking and pets. Our playgrounds, swimming pool, fishing barn, and the lake are all within walking distance.

Cliffview Resort is eager to serve you, call (254) 622.8897 today!