Emily Kaye

Emily joined the news and weather team in May of 2019.

Emily started her career in Panama City Beach, FL where she covered Hurricane Michael and several other severe weather systems.

Emily grew up in Stafford, Virginia and attended Mississippi State University. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Geoscience with a concentration in Broadcast Meteorology and a minor in Communications.

When Emily isn’t forecasting the weather she enjoys spending time with her dog Mortimer, hiking, and exploring all that Waco has to offer.