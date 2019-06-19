OUR COMPANY

With 171 television stations in 100 markets, Nexstar Media Group is the largest TV station operator in the country. But we are more than that. We’re also a technology company. Along with a broad range of broadcast opportunities, Nexstar staffs a growing and diversified digital media operation encompassing content management and mobile platforms, content marketing, targeted advertising products and strategic digital design and advertising operations. From newsroom to sales to operations to digital technology, joining Nexstar Nation offers unlimited opportunities for your career endeavors. Click below to apply.

A History of Growth

In 20 years, Nexstar has grown from a single station to the nation’s largest television company. This growth is fueled by an organization-wide commitment to delivering exceptional service to our communities and outstanding results for our advertisers. With Nexstar’s acquisition of Media General, two exceptional media organizations have joined to form the country’s leading local television and digital media company.

A Commitment to Local

From the very beginning, Nexstar has cultivated an organization-wide commitment to providing superior, unique local content that is relevant to each of the communities it serves, while offering local businesses, advertisers and brands the ability to engage and connect with local communities. As the nation’s largest local media group, Nexstar now delivers its unparalleled local programming and service to approximately 39% percent of U.S. television households and offers more local audiences, clients and advertisers 24/7 access to compelling content and results-oriented marketing opportunities across all screens and devices.

A Dedication to Digital

In addition to the tremendous growth of Nexstar’s local television operations, the company has built a leading portfolio of digital products and services to deliver the power and reach of digital content publishing, marketing and advertising to clients and advertisers. Along with its digital publishing / video advertising platforms and digital agency services, Nexstar digital has expanded to add complementary capabilities including native advertising, social media, ad ops, design, development and a host of other valuable products and services.