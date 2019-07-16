Belton ISD employees to get “historic” pay raise

Belton Independent School District Trustees have approved a pay plan for employees that includes $4.8 million dollars in raises, with most of that money going to teachers and other non-administrative positions.

“From the nutrition services worker to the classroom teacher, our employees are making a difference in the lives of our kids each day,” said Board President Sue Jordan. “As a board, we are proud of the thoughtful and fiscally sound way the administration has addressed what will be the most significant investment in Belton ISD’s employee compensation plan in recent history.”

The approved compensation plan provides teacher pay increases ranging from $3,200 to $5,190 based on years of experience, representing an average increase of 6.5%. Beginning teacher salaries in Belton ISD increased by $2,900 to $50,200.

Paraprofessional and auxiliary employees, such as custodians and cafeteria workers will get about a 6 percent increase.

The district will also increase the amount paid toward the employee’s monthly insurance premiums, increasing the district’s contribution to $400 per month.

The new pay plan exceeds new state requirements.