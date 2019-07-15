Defective brake light leads to meth arrests

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Dillyn Phillip Craig Blank

Temple police say a simple traffic stop on a car with a brake light that wasn’t working properly resulted in two men going to jail on meth and other charges.

An officer made the stop at 11:22 p.m. Saturday.

A driver license check showed the driver, identified as 21-year-old Dillyn Blank of Killeen had an outstanding Bell County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Police say that during a search incident to the arrest, a crystal-like substance was located near the center console of the vehicle that field-tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also located several needles, two glass pipes and a small scale.

Both Blank and a 32-year-old passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Bell County Jail.

Blank was also named in a court motion to revoke the probation he had been given after a previous conviction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

90210 Countdown Clock

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests