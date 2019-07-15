Defective brake light leads to meth arrests

Temple police say a simple traffic stop on a car with a brake light that wasn’t working properly resulted in two men going to jail on meth and other charges.

An officer made the stop at 11:22 p.m. Saturday.

A driver license check showed the driver, identified as 21-year-old Dillyn Blank of Killeen had an outstanding Bell County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Police say that during a search incident to the arrest, a crystal-like substance was located near the center console of the vehicle that field-tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also located several needles, two glass pipes and a small scale.

Both Blank and a 32-year-old passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Bell County Jail.

Blank was also named in a court motion to revoke the probation he had been given after a previous conviction.