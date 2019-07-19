Deputies: Argument over money leads to murder

Hill County deputies have arrested a 73-year-old man on a murder charge. They say Elvin DeWayne Gage shot and killed 28-year-old Anthony Johnson, Junior just after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputies that Gage went to Johnson’s home with a shotgun, demanding money he was supposedly owed. After the two Whitney men argued, deputies say Gage shot Johnson in the chest.

Witnesses say they held Gage down until deputies got on the scene. Hill County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Martis Ward pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Gage is currently in the Hill County Jail on a charge of murder.