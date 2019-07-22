Fire damages Leon Drive home in Waco

Waco fire units made quick work of a fire that damaged a large two-story home on Leon Drive early Monday morning.

Fire units were dispatched to 6201 Leon Drive at 12:47 a.m.

Firefighters had some difficulty getting to the home because of a narrow tree line driveway but once in found the fire in an attic area.

The written fire report stated that the fire was located between the wood decking and the metal roof above the master bedroom on the second floor.

No one was injured.

Electrical service to the home was removed with the report indicating the fire was accidental due to electrical arcing.

Firefighters estimated $35,000 in damage to the home