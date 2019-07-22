Man already on probation for child porn arrested and charged again

A man already on probation for possession of child pornography and a registered sex offender has been arrested after more material was found in a search of his home.

Fifty-four-year-old Shannon Modisette had been placed on six years probation on the original charges in 2015 following an arrest by Waco Police and had been under community supervision.

The complaint filed with the court said that on June 14, 2019 Detective David Johnson with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office assisted adult probation officers with a search of Modisette’s home.

The affidavit said that electronic evidence seized during that search was taken to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for forensic analysis.

The report of the analysis showed that there were 3,437 items filed in a folder that included images of children in sexual activity with other children and adults including what was termed in the affidavit as sadomasochism.

A new warrant for promotion of child pornography was obtained for Modisette and he was taken to the McLennan County Jail where bond on that charge was set at $25,000.

He was also named in a motion to revoke his original probation for which he was being held without bond.