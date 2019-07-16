Man charged with paying minor girl for sex, trafficking

A McLennan County man is facing sex trafficking charges, accused of paying an under age girl $200 to have sex.

William James Ortiz was arrested after a traffic stop raised suspicions in a deputy’s mind that something was amiss.

An investigator was called to the scene where Ortiz had been stopped with a young girl in his car.

The arrest affidavit says that when the investigator made contact with the girl he found $200 in cash and condoms in her purse.

The affidavit states that during the conversation with the girl, it was learned that she is homeless and had been taking money for sex as a method of economic survival and that she was, in fact, under age.

She said that Ortiz had contacted her in response to an ad online and that they had met, she had gone to a hotel with him and had sex for the $200 found in her purse.

The affidavit said that text messages found on her phone were consistent with her story.

The affidavit said that Ortiz confirmed he had agreed to have sex for a fee and provided information for the website where he found her,

The affidavit said the the fact ” the female is a minor and clearly under the influence of drugs it does meet the elements of trafficking of a person who is a minor.”

Ortiz was taken into the custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail early Tuesday morning with his bond set at $75,000.