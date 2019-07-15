Waco artists go viral with Whataburger song

A Waco man and his friends are going viral thanks to their musical rant against Whataburger selling to a Chicago-based company.

Since releasing the video on Facebook Friday, Matt Upshaw, Cooper Bascom and Seth Rasher’s song has been viewed more than 45,000 times. Here is a link to the original posting.

FOX44 News spoke to Upshaw Sunday and told us it came together pretty quickly. “I told Seth Rasher to send me a beat, He sent me a beat and it was fire,” Seth said over a video call, “so I just decided to write on top of it and see what it would come into and then I sent it to Couper Bascom. He’s the guy singing in the video. We were really impressed on how it turned out.”

BDT Capital Partners, will advise on expansion strategy and provide long-term growth capital to Whataburger, the chain said. Whataburger headquarters will remain in San Antonio, according to the company.

“In order to keep satisfying our customers, we’ve been exploring different options to expand the brand and introduce it to new audiences,” Whataburger President and CEO Preston Atkinson said in a statement.

The company has heard the complaints about the merger and responded on Twitter.