Waving weapon during argument sends Bellmead man to jail

A Bellmead man is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police were called to the scene of a disturbance where a handgun was being waved at two women.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Yorktown Thursday but did not see the man when they first arrived.

They set a perimeter around the area, then heard yelling coming from inside the house.

After talking with the man for a few minutes, he came to the door, still holding the weapon.

Only after being commanded multiple times to put it down, he dropped it.

Police say it turned out to be a BB gun, but that fact does not affect the charges.

Joe Bob Roach was taken to the McLennan County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with his bond set at a total of $100,000.