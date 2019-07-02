Mandy Knight joined KWKT FOX 44 as the weekend sports anchor in June 2017. Previously, she worked for KCWY-TV NBC 13 in Casper, Wyoming. Some of her memorable moments with NBC 13 include covering the University of Wyoming Cowboys Mountain West Conference Football Championship, and the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 parade.

Before moving out west, Mandy worked for CBS Sports Radio 1300 AM as a talk show co-host in Baltimore, Maryland. She covered the NFL and MLB with a concentration on the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Maryland Terrapins and Towson Tigers.

Mandy also covered the Baltimore Ravens as a video web reporter. She will never forget the atmosphere in Baltimore after the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. The streets in Federal Hill were packed arm to arm with thousands of ecstatic fans celebrating. Mandy and her cameraman squeezed their way through the crowd, and she interviewed crazed fans along the way.

