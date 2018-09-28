Skip to content
KWKT
Waco/Mcgregor
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Demonstrators return to immigration jail after attack, death
Top Stories
India aborts moon mission launch, citing technical glitch
Congo confirms 1st Ebola case in city of Goma
Congo confirms 1st Ebola case in city of Goma
Inside Epstein network, layer upon layer to protect the boss
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Howard plays amid abuse allegation, Storm beat Liberty
Top Stories
Frittelli wins John Deere Classic for 1st PGA Tour victory
Pagenaud wins for 3rd time and Rossi tightens title race
Mike Trout exits Angels game early with right calf tightness
Wimbledon Glance: Djokovic beats Federer in final
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Military
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple’s new home
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests