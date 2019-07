KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the Whataburger located at 2509 Trimmier Road on Wednesday night in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they were told a man attempted to remove his gun from the holster and discharged a round.

The man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White.

Source: Killeen Police Department