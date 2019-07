WACO, Texas – Baylor athletes spent Thursday working with local students!

Pre-K and kindergarten students participated in math activities led by the athletes at the university’s Indoor Practice Facility.

The kids are a part of the School of Education’s Math for Early Learners Academy.

The program meets at the Mayborn Museum for four weeks during the summer.

(Courtesy: Baylor School of Education)

Source: Baylor School of Education