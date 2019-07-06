Bryan PD investigating homicide

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after a stabbing victim died at a local hospital.

Officers responded to the 600 block of N. Baylor Avenue on Friday evening for an aggravated assault.

A preliminary investigation has determined a known individual stabbed a 33 year-old man who was causing a disturbance at the scene. The man was transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in this case fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division, who is currently on scene along with the Crime Scene Unit. It is believed that due to the circumstances surrounding this case that this is an isolated incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department