Bryan PD investigating questionable death

BRYAN, Texas – UPDATE: The man found dead in a Bryan roadway on Monday has been identified.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Albert Hernandez Martinez, Jr., of Bryan. The investigation still continues into the circumstances of his death.

Below is the original text from this story:

Bryan Police officers responded to the 500 block of N. Texas Avenue early Monday morning for a deceased person in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the northbound lane of Texas Avenue with obvious signs of trauma. It is believed the man was hit by a vehicle, but circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. Texas Avenue is currently closed between 21st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The identity of the man is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department