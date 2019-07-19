American Express 2Q profit jumps 8%

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2016, file photo shows a mockup of an American Express Platinum Card provided by the company, in New York. American Express reports earnings Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is reporting a profit hike of more than 8% from the second-quarter.

The company on Friday posted net income of $1.76 billion, or $2.07. That’s a 2-cent beat on Wall Street projections, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $10.84 billion also edged out expectations.in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.82 billion.

Shares edged slightly lower, however, before the opening bell after the company stuck to per-share annual guidance of between $7.85 and $8.35.

